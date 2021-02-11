(Pocket-lint) - Toyota has announced it will introduce its first widely available all-electric vehicles in the US sometime in the latter half of 2021.

The Japanese automaker provided few details, including nothing about the vehicle types or pricing, but it described the upcoming electric vehicles as mass-market and said they would come later in the year. Two fully electric models are expected. A third hybrid is also planned.

“We continue to be leaders in electrification that began with our pioneering introduction of the Prius nearly 25 years ago,” Toyota said in a press release. “Toyota’s new electrified product offerings will give customers multiple choices of powertrain that best suits their needs.”

Keep in mind Toyota previously said it’s developing an electric SUV on a new platform that can be expanded to include multiple EVs.

Apple CarPlay explained: Taking iOS on the road By Britta O'Boyle · 11 February 2021

The company, which is the world's leading automaker, helped popularise hybrid vehicles. But it has yet to invest in fully electric vehicles outside of China. It sold the RAV4 all-electric vehicle in the US, but it only ever manufactured and sold a few thousand of them.

Needless to say, it's exciting to see Toyota lift its focus on hybrids for a moment to finally release mass-market EVs in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.