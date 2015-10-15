Watch Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd joke about the tech of Back to the Future II

As part of the build up to 21 October 2015, the date Marty McFly travelled to in Back to the Future II, Toyota has been seeding videos onto YouTube and teasing an announcement on the day where "the future will become reality".

It will also release an entire short film of a conversation between the two main stars of the entire franchise, Michael J Fox (Marty) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), on that day, where they talk about all the technology featured in the second movie and its impact today.

You can watch a tease of that conversation here, where Fox and Lloyd speak about a couple of the innovations featured, including power lace sneakers, and joke about the continuing existence of fax machines.

You can also check out a whole load of other Toyota homage videos to Back to the Future on the company's dedicated website, at Toyota.com/outatime - a URL that pays tribute to the numberplate on the DeLorean car in the original film. Of course, the one that comes back from the future has a barcode numberplate instead, but who's splitting hairs?

We're just thrilled to see Marty and Doc back together again. Expect much more BTTF tomfoolery on the build up to next week.

