  New Toyota minivan has a mic that lets parents yell at kids in the back, without really yelling

Toyota is definitely targetting families with its 2015 version of the Sienna minivian. The new vehicle features a built-in microphone that can amplify the driver's voice through the rear speakers, enabling parents to yell at children without having to raise their voice.

Nicknamed the Swagger Wagon (we're not kidding), the new Sienna may let parents talk more loudly but it doesn't offer any way for back-seat passengers to respond. That's right. Only a driver can amplify his or her voice, and children or whoever is riding in the rear has no choice but to listen. Jack Hollis, vice president of Toyota Division marketing at Toyota Motor Sales in US, said in a press release that the new car "fits into the modern family dynamic."

The 2015 Sienna also offers a Dual-View, Blu-Ray rear seat entertainment system for children in the back of the car, a 4.2-inch, color multi-information display for the driver and front-seat passenger, or even an optional 7-inch touchscreen that provides access to the home screen, music channels, and features like Driver Easy Speak and navigation.

Toyota's minivan will go on display for the first time at Artscape in Baltimore this month. To promote the unveiling, Toyota has partnered with several social media personalities. The “Eh Bee” family of Andres, Rosanna, Gabriela, and Roberto have posted Vine videos about their experience with the Sienna, and Dreamworks after-effects artist Daniel Hashimoto has posted YouTube videos of the Sienna virtually taking his son into space and underwater.

“Working with the Sienna inspired me to imagine how James might look at everyday driving adventures and share that fun perspective with other parents,” said Hashi in a press release. “As a dad, I love watching my son explore his world, and the Sienna gave us a new avenue to check out.”

You can watch one of Hashi's videos above. Maybe in his next video he'll demonstrate how to use the minivan's built-in mic to communicate with his son while on the road (but hopefully with no yelling involved).