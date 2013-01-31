Toyota adopts Nokia Here for next-gen navigation system
Toyota Motors Europe has joined with Nokia's Here mapping platform to bring new local search tech to its next-gen Touch & Go navigation system.
The Nokia collaboration is one of the first times we have seen smartphone mapping making its way into in car navigation. At the moment Google Maps also runs on the Tesla Model S, which we had a play with at CES.
Nokia Here features something called Local Search for Automotive. It works by giving drivers access to a library of community generated content such as reviews and images, as well as high-quality mapping.
It is still a bit of a way off from appearing in Toyota's cars however, being promised from early 2014 in Europe, Russia and the Middle East.
Toyota is also planning on working more with Nokia in the future over its mapping tech. Expect to see in-car navigation getting a lot more exciting as the world of smartphone tech is translated across to cars.
