  Toyota Smart Insect prototype car uses Kinect motion sensor, too bad it's not for sale

A fully electric car that integrates Microsof’s Kinect motion detection along with the ability to open its doors via a voice command has been unveiled by Toyota at its CEATEC booth. Unfortunately this is one prototype that’s unlikely to hit markets.

The Toyota Smart Insect – the doors flip up resembling a pair of wings, hence the name – is charged via a regular 100-volt AC outlet and is kitted with the Kinect motion sensor at the front of the car just above the windscreen.

As a driver approaches, the camera recognises them based on their face and body shape. The car then implements certain actions, such as opening the doors, depending on the person’s movement.

Once inside the vehicle the driver will be greeted with a personalised welcome message on the display before the voice recognition kicks in. Drivers are again able to open doors with the sound of their voice, while the dash-mounted monitor can be paired with their smartphone.

This enables the driver to alter the air conditioning or lock the doors via a downloadable app and the wireless charging pad will ensure your phone doesn’t run out of juice. There’s also one-button access to a Toyota virtual agent, should you need assistance, or just someone to talk to on those lonely commutes.

Despite the impressive tech, Toyota is adamant that this concept car is just for show. Boo!