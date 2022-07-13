(Pocket-lint) - TomTom's devices might be so popular anymore, in the face of mobile phones, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but its mapping service is still advancing and used in many cars.

As part of a partnership with Stellantis, for example, it'll power the in-car navigation services inside the new Vauxhall Astra.

Indeed, the 2022 Astra is the first vehicle to receive TomTom's full stack navigation solution. This means it will receive regular over-the-air updates to refresh the maps, plus offer handy connected services and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

As well as appear across the car's Pure Panel digital cockpit screens, the TomTom system also makes use of the heads-up display offered in the latest model.

Connected features available to the driver include live traffic information and EV services. The latter will direct owners of the plug-in hybrid Astra to any of 560,000 charging points across 100 countries.

TomTom's ADAS and electronic horizon solution are fully integrated into the car's Intelli-Drive 2.0 assistance system, enabling it to know what's happening on the road ahead further than its sensors can reach. This helps the Astra to automatically adapt its speed during curves and perform semi-automatic lane changes.

"TomTom’s highly precise ADAS Map and electronic horizon software bring actionable information way beyond the vision of drivers and vehicle sensors, delivering unprecedented levels of safety and comfort to the new Vauxhall Astra," said TomTom's managing director, Antoine Saucier.

Writing by Rik Henderson.