Tesla's 'Holiday' update adds Steam games and Apple Music

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla is rolling out a "Holiday Update" that adds a few long-promised features, including the ability to play Steam games in your car and support for Apple Music.

Since at least last February, CEO Elon Musk has said Telsa would offer a Steam integration. Last July, he said the company was making progress. Keep in mind Tesla already offered games for owners. Stardew Valley and Cuphead are a couple. But with Steam, Tesla owners now have access to "thousands" of more games, such as Cyberpunk 2077. Steam will be available on "new" Model S and X vehicles. Tesla wasn't more specific than that, but it looks like "Plaid" versions of those cars with an AMD Ryzen processor and an RDNA 2 GPU are supported.

As for Apple Music, the app is now rolling out to Tesla vehicles as part of the Holiday Update. So if you prefer to listen to tunes via Apple's platform, now you can in your car with a native app.

Steam is here - bringing thousands of games to new Model S and X vehicles pic.twitter.com/PDzjtefv7A — Tesla (@Tesla) December 13, 2022

The Holiday Update - officially numbered 2022.44.25 - includes other new features like a light show mode that will work across multiple vehicles simultaneously. You can also do Zoom calls using the cabin camera and view the inside of the car from the Tesla app while in Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. Tesla said the Holiday Update began rolling out 13 December 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.