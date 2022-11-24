Tesla opens Full Self-Driving beta to all, safety score be damned

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla is now allowing everyone in North America to sign up for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta, no matter what their safety score might be.

Before today Tesla required that those taking part in its FSD beta have a safety score of at least 80, ensuring that they would remain safe even when the car is driving itself. Now, CEO Elon Musk says that anyone in North America can get in on the act. All they have to do is request access via the screen in their dashboard.

Drivers will of course need to have paid for FSD, with those North American drivers having handed over $15,000 in order to beta test the feature ahead of its eventual release. But while the name might make it sound like FSD is indeed cable of fully driving itself, that isn't the case at all - drivers must remain vigilant and ready to take over should the need arise. That was one of the reasons the 80-point safety score was in place originally.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.



Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

The obvious concern among many is that Tesla is now giving FSD access to people who can't be trusted with it, possibly leaving the car to manage itself without a full understanding of the limitations of the feature.

It's said that Tesla previously had 160,000 cars driving around of their own accord across the United States and Canada. That number is sure to increase now. The only real question is whether the number of accidents will go up with it.

