Apple Music could finally be coming to a Tesla near you

(Pocket-lint) - Apple Music is sadly lacking from the list of music streaming options afforded Tesla drivers, but that might be about to change as soon as next month.

The fact that an Apple Music app isn't available on any Tesla that you can buy today remains one of life's little mysteries, but it appears that things could be about to change. New images shared on Reddit show a Tesla Model S running what appears to be an unreleased version of the car's software. And right there, plain as the nose on Elon Musk's face, is an Apple Music icon.

There's more than an icon, too. Move photos show the setup workflow including the QR code that needs to be scanned to sign into Apple's music streaming service.

The photos themselves come via the Peterson Museum, a car museum that anyone can visit in Los Angeles. The same place currently has a partnership with Tesla that includes vehicles that the company is still trying to ship, including the Roadster and Cybertruck. The fact that unreleased software is available might not be all that surprising when you factor that in.

As for when we can expect the Apple Music integration to ship, it's important to remember that there is no guarantee that it actually will, although it seems likely. If it does, the smart money seems to be on Tesla adding it to its December software update - meaning it might not be much longer before Apple Music subscribers can finally listen to their music while driving.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.