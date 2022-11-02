Tesla Cybertruck to finally begin production at the end of 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla will finally begin mass production of its fabled Cybertruck in late 2023, according to a new report. That's two years later than first claimed.

Tesla first announced the Cybertruck to much fanfare back in 2019 with CEO Elon Musk proclaiming that it would enter production in 2021. That date came and went, with Musk recently saying that early Cybertruck deliveries would begin in the middle of next year. Now, Reuters, citing two sources, reports that it's looking like mass production will kick into gear at the end of 2023.

Buyers who have already placed their $100 down for a reservation look set to continue their wait to take delivery, with Reuters reporting that they're set for an even longer delay than they've already endured.

Notably, Tesla is yet to confirm the final price for its Cyberttruck or indeed the final specification that people will receive once those deliveries do start to happen. The price quoted during the 2019 announcement was around $40,000 but given the rate of inflation that now seems incredibly unlikely to be even close to accurate. Tesla has been steadily increasing the price of its existing lineup of electric vehicles over the last couple of years, suggesting a sizeable increase for the Cybertruck once its price is announced.

As for the reason for the continued Cybertruck delays, Musk has previously pointed the finger of blame at worldwide component supply constraints. Tesla isn't the only company to be dealing with such problems, with new car deliveries from most major manufacturers having been hit by similar issues since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

