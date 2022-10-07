(Pocket-lint) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the first Semi electric trucks will be delivered to Pepsi starting 1 December 2022.

The Tesla Semi truck was first announced in 2017 and was expected to begin shipping to customers in 2019, but that date came and went. Production was later pushed to 2022, with October thought to be the date when wheels would finally begin turning. Now, Musk has confirmed that deliveries will begin in December, meaning that October production date might have been spot on after all.

In typical Musk fashion, the prospective Twitter owner announced the news via a tweet, adding that drivers can expect the Semi to sport a "500 mile-range" and be "super fun to drive".

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

We already knew that Pepsi would be the first company to plaster a Semi with its logo, with the beverage company having ordered 100 of the electric vehicles. Who will be the next to place an order remains to be seen.

Whoever it is can expect a lot of truck for their money. Alongside that 500-mile range, the Semi promises a 0-60 speed of 20 seconds and per-mile energy consumption of less than 2 kWh.

As impressive as the Semi is, all eyes will now surely turn to what's next. Could Tesla finally get the fabled Cybertruck into production? Musk claimed in July 2022 that Tesla expects to begin deliveries of the electric pickup truck in the middle of 2023 after multiple delays.

