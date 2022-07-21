(Pocket-lint) - It sounds like you might be able to drive a Tesla Cybertruck by mid-next year, according to the head of Tesla himself.

During a recent call for investors, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, confirmed his electric car company plans to start delivering the Cybertruck, its battery-powered pickup truck, in the "middle of next year".

It's the most specific delivery window Musk has ever revealed for the Cybertruck. In last quarter's earnings call, Musk said the truck would arrive "hopefully next year". Tesla first announced the truck in 2019, with the intention to start production in late 2021. The company ultimately announced a delay until 2022, and Musk later said during Tesla's Q4 earnings call that Cyberyrunk would release hopefully next year.

Keep in mind competitors are also ramping up their electric truck plans, with Ford on track to make 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks in 2023.

It's not purely due to the pandemic that Cybertruck has been delayed. There are reports about the company having trouble with the angular design of the vehicle.

Musk hasn't specified what Tesla needs to do to get the Cybertruck ready. But anyone who follows the company will note it's run into production issues with all models - the S, X, 3, and Y - in recent months.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.