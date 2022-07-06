Tesla working on a solar-powered range extender in a trailer

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla has shown a range extender concept whereby solar charging panels are folded into a trailer for EVs to take with them. That way, when a car is running low, the trailer can be unpacked and the battery can be topped up.

In addition, the trailer is fitted with a Starlink satellite internet receiver from Elon Musk's SpaceX. That way, travellers can access highspeed Wi-Fi too.

The Tesla solar range extender was spotted at the IdeenExpo in Hannover, where it was demonstrated alongside a Model Y cutout featuring 4,680 battery cells.

Unfortunately, those who have already earmarked ways to use the trailer, there's no indication that it will become a consumer product anytime soon. In fact, it may end up just being a neat proof-of-concept.

However, Instagram user teslamodel3fahrer managed to grab shots of the innovative device to whet all our appetites.

They were subsequently republished on Twitter by @tesla_adri.

More images of the trailer. Another employee confirmed the range extender + Starlink purpose.

He said the trailer does not have internal storage at this point.



He again confirmed that the trailer is meant as a "show of concept".



It is thought that, if it was to be made into a real product, the panels would need to expand in size as the estimate is that, as it currently stands, the trailer would only generate around 50 miles of extra range after a day's charging time.

