Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Tesla car news

Tesla working on a solar-powered range extender in a trailer

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
teslamodel3fahrer / @tesla_adri Tesla working on a solar-powered range extender in a trailer
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla has shown a range extender concept whereby solar charging panels are folded into a trailer for EVs to take with them. That way, when a car is running low, the trailer can be unpacked and the battery can be topped up.

In addition, the trailer is fitted with a Starlink satellite internet receiver from Elon Musk's SpaceX. That way, travellers can access highspeed Wi-Fi too.

The Tesla solar range extender was spotted at the IdeenExpo in Hannover, where it was demonstrated alongside a Model Y cutout featuring 4,680 battery cells.

Unfortunately, those who have already earmarked ways to use the trailer, there's no indication that it will become a consumer product anytime soon. In fact, it may end up just being a neat proof-of-concept.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·

See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

However, Instagram user teslamodel3fahrer managed to grab shots of the innovative device to whet all our appetites.

They were subsequently republished on Twitter by @tesla_adri.

It is thought that, if it was to be made into a real product, the panels would need to expand in size as the estimate is that, as it currently stands, the trailer would only generate around 50 miles of extra range after a day's charging time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.