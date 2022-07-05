Some Tesla models can now automatically avoid pothole damage

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla has pushed a software update to some of its electric cars that enables road scanning abilities, including the potential to avoid damage from potholes.

The 2022.20 software update allows supported Tesla models to adjust the suspension to prevent issues when travelling over rough roads. It is specific to models with adapative suspension, such as the Tesla Model X and latest Model S.

The software utilises rough road map data gleaned from its fleet over time: "Tesla adaptive suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section," it says in its release notes.

"This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles."

Tesla owners can turn on the new feature by following these guidelines: "The instrument cluster will continue to indicate when the suspension is raised for comfort," the company explains.

"To enable this feature, tap Controls > Suspension > Adaptive Suspension Damping, and select the Comfort or Auto setting."

Naturally, the latest software update needs to be installed first.

Pothole avoidance is only one part of the overall package of improvements to Autopilot that Tesla hopes to introduce. Adapting to road conditions is just one part of its mission to produce a self-driving system that works well no matter the circumstances.

Writing by Rik Henderson.