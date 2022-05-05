UK Tesla owners get Disney+ at last

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ has arrived on UK Tesla cars.

Having already been added to the Tesla Theatre app in the US last year and Australia in April, the streaming service is now available to Tesla owners in Britain as part of the latest software update.

It joins the likes of YouTube, Netflix and other platforms that can be viewed on the in-car infotainment system while parked.

We have successfully downloaded and added it to a Tesla Model 3 here at Pocket-lint. It is also available for the centre console on the Tesla Model S and Model X, we understand.

To access Disney+ in your Tesla, make sure you have the latest software update installed and you are parked.

Then select the Application Launcher on the centre display, then Entertainment and, finally, Tesla Theatre. Disney+ should be there to access. Sign in and away you go.

You will need a Disney+ account, of course, which costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a whole year's subscription.

The service is home to shows and movies across many of Disney's franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and, of course, Disney's own catalogue. The UK and Europe also gets Star, a hub for more mature content, such as The Walking Dead and the Die Hard films.

