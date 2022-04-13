(Pocket-lint) - News has arrived that Tesla is planning on selling a Standard Range AWD variant of the Model Y with a 279-mile range and five-second zero to 60MPH time.

According to a report by Electrek. the company is currently selling this Tesla model to employees first with sales then being open to the public "in the coming weeks".

It's said that this version of the Model Y packs the company's higher-capacity 4680 battery cells and a number of other features not present on other versions of the Model. Y. That includes new vehicle trim, such as a magnetic armrest along with a parcel shelf.

Tesla employees have told Electrek that the carmaker communicated internally that this version of the Model Y was being sold internally to them first before being more widely available. The car is set to start at $59,990, a few thousand less than the Long Range AWD variant.

The good news is the 4680 cells are said to be superior in this model. With larger units meaning there are fewer batteries which in turn means they should be easier to maintain. This logic also reduces the weight and complexity within the vehicle and therefore improves efficiency and more.

It's hoped that future improvements in this area could also lead to a reduction in costs and savings passed onto the consumer in the long term.

Writing by Adrian Willings.