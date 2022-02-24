Elon Musk wants you to play Steam games in your Tesla

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his electric car company is trying to bring to Steam to Tesla vehicles.

He was asked on Twitter when Cyberpunk 2077 was coming to Tesla vehicles. In response, Musk announced Tesla is working to make Steam’s library of games work directly on Tesla’s software. "We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles", he tweeted. "Former is obviously where we should be long-term."

We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

The news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Tesla reportedly has a team of software engineers working on video games in Seattle, and soon, a similar team will operate in Austin. Telsa's also been developing Tesla Arcade, a video game platform, inside its vehicles, and is actively working with gaming studios to port games to it. The company recently deployed a new entertainment computer in the Model S and Model X, as well, and it seems entirely focused on video games.

Tesla clearly wants people to game inside its vehicles. After all, Musk believes "entertainment will be critical when cars drive themselves".

There are reports that Tesla even plans to offer paid packages of games.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.