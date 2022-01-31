(Pocket-lint) - As of today, select Superchargers in France and Noway will begin working with non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Eligible locations can be viewed in the Tesla app and it appears that currently there are 20 locations in France and 15 in Norway.

Back in November, Tesla began opening up its Supercharger network to allow access to third-party EVs. The program was launched initially with 10 Supercharger stations across the Netherlands.

If you want to take advantage of the pilot program, it's currently available to EV drivers based in the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, France and Belgium.

Of course, Tesla owners can use the stations as normal but CCS-enabled vehicles will also be able to make use of the chargers.

Tesla stated, in a blog post, that non-Tesla EVs will need to pay additional fees to "support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles."

Tesla also said that it will be monitoring congestion at each site included in the program and that future expansion is dependent on capacity.

The post states that it has long been an ambition to open Supercharger sites to other EVs as better charging infrastructure will encourage more drivers to opt for EVs.

Another huge benefit is that "more customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion."

If the pilot proves successful, it sounds like good news for all EV owners, Tesla or not.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 2 January 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

Writing by Luke Baker.