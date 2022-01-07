(Pocket-lint) - Getting around CES - the world's largest technology show - in Las Vegas is usually a drag. There are taxi lines for days, monorail crushes in a bid to get to that meeting on time, and Uber prices surge to sky-high levels. CES 2022, however, was a little different.

Back in April 2021, when much of the world was in total lockdown, Tesla CEO's Boring Company opened its first public project, called Vegas Loop. It is an underground tunnel that, at this stage, links Las Vegas Convention Center's West, North and South halls across three stations - via chauffer-driven Tesla.

Oh, and of course there's lots of colourful lights, because this is Vegas, so why not?

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 7 January 2022

But as we reported back in late October 2021, this is just the beginning: Boring Company has been granted license to expand the Vegas Loop project, covering 29 miles total and with 51 stations planned. It would - and will - cut down transport times and costs in the city and could be hugely beneficial to visitors.

The Vegas Loop that we sampled is just 1.7 miles long, taking approximately two minutes to transit from West to South halls, and at capacity can only run 70 Tesla vehicles at once. Still, that's much quicker and more comfortable than walking - and conveniently positioned to get quick access to the halls. So when it expands further into the city, this new transport system could change the face of how people get around Las Vegas.