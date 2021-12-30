(Pocket-lint) - Tesla has announced a voluntary recall of nearly half a million vehicles due to potential failures in its trunk latching system. If you're wondering what's happening, whether your vehicle is affected, and what to do next if so, here is everything you need to know.

As first reported by Barron’s, Tesla has issued a voluntary recall to all Model 3 vehicles released between 2017 and 2020, as well as some Model S vehicles between 2014 and 2021. Tesla said the opening and closing of the Model 3 trunk could damage the cable harness attaching the rearview camera, and that this could cause the camera to suddenly fail. As for the Model S, its issue potentially prevents the front trunk from fully latching.

The Model S recall is particularly serious because the issue affects the front trunk. Apparently, “the front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging", Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in an official filing.

In other words, if your Model S has the defect, should the trunk fly open while driving it could obstruct your view of the road.

According to documents that Tesla recently sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 475,318 Tesla vehicles subject to the voluntary recall. These vehicles consist of 356,309 Model 3 cars and 119,109 Model S cars. However, Tesla estimated that only 1 per cent of the recalled Model 3 cars and 14 per cent of the recalled Model S cars will actually have the defects.

Tesla has a handy webpage here that you can go to and enter your 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) to get the latest information on any open recalls that apply to your Tesla vehicle. It also has a directory here for all information regarding open recalls on Tesla vehicles.

If you bring your Tesla Model 3 to a service center, Tesla has promised to install a new cable harness and guide protector free of charge. You can locate your closest Tesla service center using Tesla's online listing here.

The Model S defect is a misalignment issue rather than a damaged component, so Tesla thinks that repositioning the latch at a service center will address the issue. You can locate your closest Tesla service center using Tesla's online listing here.