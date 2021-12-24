Tesla to disable Passenger Play feature when cars in motion

(Pocket-lint) - Tesla will send out an over-the-air update that will stop passengers having the ability to play video games while its cars are in motion.

The feature, called Passenger Play, will be disabled and locked with the update when Tesla cars are moving, and it appears to come following pressure from US auto safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA is reported to have discussed concerns about the safety of the system that allowed some video games to be played while Tesla cars were driving, with the electric car manufacturer. A formal investigation is reported to have been opened by the regulators and will continue despite the update locking the feature in question.

According to the Guardian, the NHTSA often discusses infotainment screens and systems with all automakers. A statement from the regulator said: "The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely."

It's said the NHTSA looks at how car manufacturers safeguard against distraction hazards of the screens and other technology within vehicles, which the investigation will consider when looking at Tesla's screens.

The Guardian claims the probe will affect more than half a million Tesla models, including S, X, Y and 3 models from 2017 to 2022.