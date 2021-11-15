(Pocket-lint) - If you're a Tesla owner, keep an eye out for Starlink satellite internet dishes at Supercharger stations.

Tesla is apparently experimenting with deploying Starlink equipment at its EV charging stations. A user on Reddit claims to have spotted a Starlink dish - which looks similar to the "Dishy McFlatface" model - at a station in Lake City, Florida, as first reported by Electrek. It's unclear if there are dishes at other stations.

A Tesla charging station needs internet connectivity for basic things like processing payments and charger status. But, beyond that, there are multiple use-cases for Starlink broadband at Superchargers. It could help Tesla offer complimentary Wi-Fi to customers who don't have cellular data and don't subscribe to Tesla’s $10-per-month Premium Connectivity plan, which lets Tesla drivers access apps like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

In other words, with Starlink satellite dishes installed at the Supercharger stations, drivers would be able to watch entertainment while charging their EVs.

Starlink is already available in beta. To date, Musk-owned SpaceX has launched a total of 1,844 Starlink satellites into space, with the goal of providing global internet access. When you subscribe to Starlink for your home, you get a kit that includes a satellite dish and router. All you need to do to make the connection is set up the satellite dish at your home. It receives the signal and passes the bandwidth on to your router. There's a Starlink app, too.

So far, it remains unclear why Tesla has deployed one Starlink satellite dish at a Supercharger station in Florida - let alone what goals it has in mind.

It might be related to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plan to make the Supercharger network available to other types of EVs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also teased in the past that Starlink "should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion".