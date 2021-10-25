Hertz puts in order for 100,000 Tesla to make your next rental electrifying

(Pocket-lint) - Hertz has confirmed that it's expanding the number of electric vehicles on its rental fleet, putting in an order for 100,000 Tesla cars.

With electric vehicles widely being accepted as a big part of motoring in the future, the order brings with it a boost for Tesla's share value, and undoubtedly giving Elon Musk something to smile about.

From early November there will be Tesla Model 3 available at Hertz rental locations across the US and in some European cities.

Hertz is also going to be investing in electric car charging, but those who rent a Tesla will have access to the Tesla Supercharger Network across the US and Europe.

The Tesla order will mean that electric cars make up over 20 per cent of Hertz's entire fleet, while it is teaming up with Tom Brady in the US to promote its EV rental options.

"Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," said Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields.

"The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world."

Hertz first added electric options to the fleet in 2011, but with a collection of Tesla Model 3, many will soon be opting for electric so they get to drive a Tesla.