Tesla Model Y will arrive in the UK in early 2022, orders are now open

(Pocket-lint) - The UK seems to have been waiting for the arrival of the Tesla Model Y forever, but with the opening of the design studio on Tesla's UK website, the company has confirmed that first deliveries will be made in early 2022.

That means you can configure and order your Tesla Model Y, with dual motor all-wheel drive models being offered - that's Long Range and Performance. While there was initially a single motor option in the US, this is no longer offered.

That means the Tesla Model Y starts at £54,990 for the Long Range, stepping up to £64,990 for the performance.

What's difference between these models?

The Tesla Model Y Long Range claims 315 miles of range with a 0-60mph time of 4.8 seconds, while the Performance cites 298 miles of range with a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds.

The Performance also comes with 21-inch Überturbine wheels and has red brake callipers, lowered suspension, slightly different lights and rear spoiler trim.

The Model Y is Tesla's compact SUV, offering more space than the Model 3, but not going to the size of the Model X. As with other Tesla models, the interior is minimalist, with the option of a black or white finish.

For many the Tesla Model Y will be the ideal middle ground, slightly larger than the Model 3 which has been really popular, but the lack of single motor option does make it pretty expensive, with the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Audi Q4 e-tron offering lower starting prices.

Still, Tesla carries with it huge brand value and with this being a more practical size for many, we suspect it will be popular.