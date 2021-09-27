(Pocket-lint) - Rather controversially but at long last, Tesla has announced that all car owners will be able to request access to beta test the company's much anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) functionality - provided they have a high enough safety score as determined by the car manufacture themselves.

The move comes after literal years of delays following repeated announcements by company founder and CEO Elon Musk, claiming a FSD beta rollout was just around the corner for over three years now.

For reference, in early 2018, Musk claimed the first FSD beta would roll out in August of that year, but in 2019, he again pushed the date back, claiming we were less than a year away from over one "million cars with full self-driving" capabilities.

Now, in late 2021, customers who aren't just Tesla employees can begin to opt-in to the experiment.

As for what the company’s safety score concept is about, a CNBC report seems to indicate it’s strikingly similar to the same calculations used by US insurance car companies - factoring in everything from "hard braking", "aggressive turning", "predicted collision frequency", and much more.

Should a user have a high enough safety score over the span of one week, then the car owner will be able to connect the vehicle to Wi-Fi and summon the beta update request.

At the moment, Tesla's FSD beta feature is only available in the United States, however, in 2020, Musk confirmed Canada and Norway would be next on the list in terms of where the company sees FSD expanding to globally soon after.