Why does Tesla use names like Ludicrous and Plaid?

Why does Tesla use names like Ludicrous and Plaid?
(Pocket-lint) - If you weren't glued to the TV in in the 1980s, you might have no idea what Elon Musk is talking about when it comes to Tesla.

Tesla offers Ludicrous as a speed setting, which is really, really, fast, and next in line is Plaid. Strange name when used in the context of a car, right?

These aren't just random words picked out of thin air, moreover they play homage to one of the greatest parody movies of all time. Star Wars was big business in the 80s, and mocking Star Wars was the wonderful Spaceballs.

It features some comedy legends: directed by Mel Brooks, the ensemble includes Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, John Candy and you'll find the likes of Joan Rivers and John Hurt in the mix too.

Pretty much everything related to Spaceballs is a joke, from the names of the characters - Pizza The Hutt - through to the sets, costumes and the entire script.

Tesla is riddled with such nods to popular culture and that's one of the reasons why Tesla is so popular - there's something quirky about having Ludicrous and Warp Mode and other such features in the car.

Plaid, of course, refers to the end of the scene above, when Spaceball 1 doesn't just leave the typical white starstreak through space, it leaves a plaid trail instead. It was that fast.

And that's what the Tesla Model S Plaid is going to offer too, with a 0-60 time of under 2 seconds.

