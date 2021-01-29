(Pocket-lint) - Tesla has delayed the production of its upcoming Roadster.

Tesla first teased the Roadster, a successor to its first production car, in 2017. It was expected to enter production about two years ago, with plans for it to be built in 2020. The EV should be the first production car to accelerate to 60mph in under two seconds and go from 0 to 100 in 4.2. It'll hit 620 miles on a single charge, and could have a top speed of over 250mph. It will also have a triple-motor drive system, with one electric motor at the front and two at the rear.

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now announced that production for the Roadster isn’t due to begin until “next year", so we're still a long ways off from being able to drive the $200,000 two-seater. In a tweet, Musk hinted that development of the car's “tri-motor drive system" and "advanced battery work” are the reasons for the delay. Musk suggested Tesla hopes to finish engineering this year, and the company should have a “release candidate design drivable in late summer".

Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors. Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

The Tesla Roadster started the whole thing in 2008, and Tesla clearly aims for the newest version of the electric car to be the fastest EV on the road.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.