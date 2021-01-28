(Pocket-lint) - Tesla has announced a redesigned Model S. It's the first time the electric sedan has been revamped since its debut nine years ago.

The new car starts shipping in March and comes with a lightly updated exterior and interior, as well as the option for a more powerful "Plaid" powertrain. One version of this powertrain allows the car to travel at least 520 miles and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds.

Tesla claims the updated powertrain makes the new Model S the “fastest-accelerating production car ever made".

As for the visual changes, on the exterior of the car, there is a large glass roof that gives passengers a "brighter, more spacious experience and unobstructed views of the sky". On the inside, there is a horizontal dash screen, much like the Model 3 and Model Y feature. Previously, the Model S and X both had a vertical touchscreen, which spanned from the top of the dash to the center console.

1/4 Tesla

There’s also a Tesla Roadster-like steering wheel with a stalkless, half-circle/U design, and a screen behind the center console for rear-seat passengers.

The new Model S starts at $79,990 for a Long-Range dual motor with 412 miles of range and a top speed of 155mph. Tesla's $119,000 model has the Plaid powertrain that goes at least 390 miles, while the $139,000 model has a Plaid+ powertrain with 520 miles of range. Both top out at 200 miles per hour.

Tesla’s Model X is also getting the Plaid powertrain. It will cost $119,000, goes at least 340 miles, tops out at 163mph, and can hit 60mph in 2.5 seconds.

Both the new Model S and the new Model X also come with an infotainment system that’s powered by a chip capable of 10 teraflops of processing power, which means passengers will be able to play games such as The Witcher 3 with a wireless controller.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.