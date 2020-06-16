When we reviewed the Tesla Model 3 Long Range back in 2019 it impressed with its all-electric range. Now it looks as though Tesla may be looking to better that.

A leak suggests that a Model 3 with 100kWh battery pack is incoming. For context: that's a 25 per cent capacity increase over the Long Range's already considerable 75kWh battery.

A 25 per cent boost could take the range up to 435 miles (700km) per charge, giving this Tesla Model 3 the potential to travel farther than any other electric car.

Of course range is a calculated value and isn't always entirely accurate. But the Long Range gave us about 310 miles (500km) of real-world driving, so this Extended Range (not real name) could push that to about 390 miles (625km).

But where is this information coming from? The leak came to our attention via Electrek, citing a couple of hackers who have dug into Tesla's code and found the 100kWh specification.

Whether that's likely to be a true on-the-road vehicle, or is just for Tesla's internal testing for its next-gen batteries is up for debate. But it seems like a nod to what to expect from our electric car future: more range.