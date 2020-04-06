Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently promised to make ventilators to help alleviate the worldwide shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He did so only after New York City's mayor called upon the EV company to help.

But, now, Tesla is previewing the ventilators it said it would ship.

Tesla is trying to come up with a new ventilator design, rather than use a standard design. It shared a YouTube video on Monday to explain why it's not choosing the more expedient route. In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, Tesla engineers also show off prototype ventilator components as well as an assembled model, which provides a glimpse as to what a Tesla ventilator might look like in a hospital.

“We want to use parts that we know really well, we know the reliability of… and they’re available in volume,” explained a Tesla engineer. Tesla's ventilators will, therefore, use Tesla car parts, including the Model 3’s infotainment screen and computer and the Model S’s suspension system.

Tesla isn't the only company repurposing factories and components to help make ventilators for the world. Ford and General Motors are planning to make ventilators and other equipment. And Dyson reportedly received an order for roughly 10,000 ventilators from the British government.