Tesla just unveiled the Cybertruck and it looks like a modern-day DeLorean

During a wild event at Tesla’s design studio, which shares a lot with SpaceX’s headquarters in LA, Tesla unveiled its latest vehicle: Cybertruck.

The company described Cybertruck as an electric pickup, but it looks nothing like one. Instead, it resembles a beastly, revamped DeLorean or something out of an 80s sci-fi movie. It’ll be available in three versions, each offering either 250 miles, 300 miles, or 500 miles of range. It will start at $39,900, said CEO Elon Musk, who tasked his team with proving its ruggedness on stage.

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief of design, hit the truck with a sledgehammer and said it was basically bulletproof. However, when he threw a metal ball at it, he shattered the truck’s windows. Still, Tesla carried on, demonstrating how it had as much power as a Ford 150 and that it could out-race a Porsche 911. The truck, which launches in late 2021, can now be pre-ordered online.

The company is only taking $100 deposits (fully refundable) to reserve one of the following three versions of Cybertruck:

$39,900 single motor rear-wheel drive: 250 miles of range, 7,500-pound towing capacity, and 0 to 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds $49,900 dual motor all-wheel drive: 300 miles of range, 10,000-pound towing capacity, and 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds $69,900 triple motor all-wheel drive: 500 miles of range, 14,000-pound towing capacity, and 0 to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds

Unlike the first options, which will roll off the assembly line in two years, the high-end model won’t start production until late 2022. Autopilot will come standard, but if you want “full self-driving” capabilities, you'll need to pay an additional $7,000 for that package, per usual.

Customers will be able to configure their Cybertruck sometime in late 2021.

Check out some of the press shots above for a closer look. Cybertruck has two rows of seats in the inside, for sitting five to six people, and it has a sliding metal back that opens up to reveal a decent-sized bed large enough to store an ATV.