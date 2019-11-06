Tesla will unveil its Cybertruck electric truck ahead of the LA Auto Show

Tesla plans to unveil an electric pickup truck later this month.

CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Wednesday that the reveal is finally scheduled for 21 November. The truck, which the billionaire entrepreneur calls Cybertruck, is supposed to be inspired by the film Blade Runner and will have a “heart-stopping” design. Musk has been toying with the idea of a truck since at least 2013. He's teased Tesla's truck several times, comparing it to vehicles like the Ford F-150 and Porsche 911.

However, he says the pickup will offer better utility and performance, and it should seat six and offer 400 to 500 miles of range at the top-end. The priciest version will even be powered by a dual-motor setup. Speaking of price, it will start at $50,000. There's no word on how much the Tesla truck will cost at the far end of the scale, but Musk has promised a towing capacity of 300,000 pounds.

Other than that, details are scarce. We don't even know what it the truck looks like, save for a dark image teased a while back.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

Tesla plans to unveil Cybertruck at Tesla’s design studio, which shares a lot with SpaceX’s headquarters in LA. Keep in mind the annual LA Auto Show will also kick off that week. In fact, Ford is set to unveil a Mustang-inspired SUV, its first mass-market EV, at the same time.