Tesla Model Y event: How to watch and what to expect

Tesla is unveiling its latest electric vehicle, the Model Y, at an event tonight. Naturally, CEO Elon Musk will be there to make the announcement.

The Model Y is expected to be an all-electric compact SUV. It's the automaker’s fifth vehicle since it founded in 2003, though little is known about it so far. If you want to watch the action unfold for yourself, a live stream will be available.

Here's how to tune in and what you can expect from the show.

The Model Y unveiling event kicks off at 8pm PST on 10 March. Here are some of the various times for around the globe:

8:30am New Delhi

6am Moscow

4am Barcelona

3am London

11pm New York

If you’re like us and your invite got lost in the mail, don’t worry. Tesla live-streams all its events. The stream will either appear on the company’s website here or on the Events & Presentation section on this Investor Relation page. It should appear closer to kick-off time.

03.14.19 | 8pm PDT — Tesla (@Tesla) March 10, 2019

The event will feature Elon Musk unveiling the Model Y. We already know it should cost about 10 per cent more than the Model 3, starting out at around $38,500 for the low-end battery option. It could go as high as $63,800 for the long-range model (without Autopilot or Ludicrous mode).

The incoming Model Y is supposed to have much of the same parts as the Tesla Model 3, which should help speed up the process of production and get it on the road much quicker than most of Tesla’s previous EV offerings. While Tesla has said it's planning to produce 2,000 Model Y units a week by September 2020, we don’t yet have a concrete outline on when we can expect the first Model Y to officially release or go on sale.

Hopefully, by the end of the night, we will have more information on that front. We also hope to get a good look at what the vehicle actually looks like and features. While there’s been a few darkened images teased so far, all hinting at the shape of the car, we still know next to nothing.

It also goes without saying that this is Musk and his car company we're talking about, so there could be a huge surprise in store for this evening’s festivities. Maybe the CEO will just spend some time showing off his collection of dank memes for awhile before he gets around to the Model Y.