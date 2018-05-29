Tesla Model 3 not rolling out internationally until 2019, UK even longer

If you've got your eye or money down on a Tesla Model 3 and live in Europe or Asia, you're going to have to wait a while for delivery. And, if you're in the UK, you could be waiting more than a year.

Elon Musk has confirmed via Twitter that left-hand drive Tesla Model 3s will be available in Europe and Asia from the "first-half" of 2019. The right-hand drive model, designed to suit the road laws for a handful of countries, including the UK, Australia and Ireland, should be available from the middle of next year.

However, he adds the word "probably" to the latter, so it could even be later than that.

Model 3 was designed for min engineering & tooling change for RHD. Note left/right symmetry. LHD for Europe & Asia first half of next year. RHD probably middle of next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2018

Some people in Europe and other countries outside the US have reported receiving their Model 3 cars already, but they are a rarity.

Tesla has suffered plenty of production woes in the last couple of years, not just with the Model 3, and is reportedly only now near making 5,000 cars a week, as originally promised by the end of 2017.

It is thought to still be catching up on late US orders - a priority before it starts shipping worldwide.