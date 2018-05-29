  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. Tesla car news

Tesla Model 3 not rolling out internationally until 2019, UK even longer

|
Tesla Tesla Model 3 not rolling out internationally until 2019, UK even longer
  • Right-hand drive model not until second-half 2019
  • Elon Musk tweets

If you've got your eye or money down on a Tesla Model 3 and live in Europe or Asia, you're going to have to wait a while for delivery. And, if you're in the UK, you could be waiting more than a year.

Elon Musk has confirmed via Twitter that left-hand drive Tesla Model 3s will be available in Europe and Asia from the "first-half" of 2019. The right-hand drive model, designed to suit the road laws for a handful of countries, including the UK, Australia and Ireland, should be available from the middle of next year.

However, he adds the word "probably" to the latter, so it could even be later than that.

Some people in Europe and other countries outside the US have reported receiving their Model 3 cars already, but they are a rarity.

Tesla has suffered plenty of production woes in the last couple of years, not just with the Model 3, and is reportedly only now near making 5,000 cars a week, as originally promised by the end of 2017.

It is thought to still be catching up on late US orders - a priority before it starts shipping worldwide.

PopularIn Cars
  1. Tesla Model 3 not rolling out internationally until 2019, UK even longer
  2. Skoda Karoq review: Simply clever?
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee review: A comfortable, commanding cruiser
  4. Tesla Model 3 Performance model announced, 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds
  5. Mini Cooper S Hatch review: Small in stature, big in personality
  1. Ford adds Waze navigation to Sync 3 platform
  2. Tesla Model X review: The ultimate electric SUV?
  3. Mercedes Benz EQ C all-electric SUV on track to launch in 2019
  4. UPS will test these futuristic electric trucks in London this year
  5. Future Volvos will be voice controlled through Google Assistant
Comments