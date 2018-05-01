Souped-up Teslas to compete in Electric GT racing series beginning in November

A brand new racing series starring souped-up Tesla Model S cars is set to take off in November this year. Electric GT will see 20 race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D cars race against each other around various racetracks around the world, including Silverstone and the Nurburgring.

The cars, which will be known as Model S P100DL, will produce 778bhp and 734lb ft torque, giving them a 0-62mph time of 2.1-seconds. While that may be blisteringly fast, it's only 0.3-seconds quicker than the road version you can go out and buy. The drivetrain will be the same as the road-going Model S P100 too, but the cabin will be stripped out in favour of racing bucket seats, an FIA-approved roll cage and a fire extinguisher.

It's this that race organisers believe will be a big draw for the series, as it will essentially feature the same cars you can drive yourself. Mark Gemmel, CEO of the Electric GT racing series told Autocar: "The standard drivetrain is in a 25% lighter car, so the stresses are actually less than it has been designed for in the production vehicle,"

1/2 Autocar

"This also makes the championship more valuable for Tesla road customers, as our racing cars are closer to what they drive so you're essentially seeing a production vehicle on circuit."

The Electric GT championship will begin on 3-4 November in Jerez, before moving to the Paul Ricard in February/March (a date is to be confirmed). A track has yet to be decided for a May race, the Nurburgring and Assen will follow on 29 June and 20-21 July respectively.

The Silverstone race will come around in September, with another yet to be confirmed track hosting a race the same month. The racing series will end in the Algarve on 12-13 October. These dates are provisional and subject to change.