What is X.COM? Elon Musk's new website and project teased

Tesla boss Elon Musk has caused an internet frenzy with a simple tweet.
His company has reacquired the domain name x.com, which was the original name of PayPal many moons ago, and is soon to launch a new venture or, at least, assign one of his current projects to that domain.
Or is he?
His tweet referred to http://x.com and said it's a little "verbose right now". Either Musk doesn't understand what "verbose" means, or he's playing a little prank on the world.
Excited to announce the launch of https://t.co/J6TuRWIQAA! It's a little verbose right now, but that will be fixed tomorrow.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2017
Go to the website and you just see a tiny "x" in the corner.
Indeed, the source code of the website is currently:
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
x
</body>
</html>
That's it.
We'll find out more tomorrow, 15 July, according to his tweet. So expect it to be updated then.
For now, here are our thoughts of what x.com could be:
- It's the new site for his Space X project - which makes sense considering the letter.
- He's launching a PayPal competitor - after all, he owned x.com originally and launched the online banking service that eventually became PayPal.
- It's the new site/name for Hyperloop - there's certainly a lot in the news about the high speed transport service of late.
- He's a massive XCOM fan - and he's starting an expensively acquired fan site.
- He's blowing a kiss to all his fans - ahem.
- None of the above - probably the most likely. We shall see.