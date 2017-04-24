Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017
Tesla has announced it will have more than 10,000 Superchargers in North America by the end of 2017.
That's more than double the amount of high-speed electric car chargers than it had at the beginning of the year. Tesla currently operates 830 Supercharger stations with 5,400 charging connectors across 31 countries. The company also revealed in a blog post it will expand its Destination Charging network (at partner locations like hotels and parking garages) from 9,000 to 15,000 connectors.
But that's not the most interesting part. Tesla wants to make charging “ubiquitous in urban centers". It will build larger stations along its “busiest travel routes” to accommodate "several dozen Teslas Supercharging simultaneously". These stations will feature the same type of Superchargers and technology currently available; the size of the site will simply allow many Tesla vehicles to charge at once.
"In addition, many sites will be built further off the highway to allow local Tesla drivers to charge quickly when needed," Tesla explained.
These moves should therefore help city-dwelling Tesla owners who don't have their own garages or access to reliable daily charging.
