Tesla's heavily upgraded Autopilot will start rolling out in December

|
If you recently bought a Model S or Model X, you'll be happy to know that Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot support will arrive for you soon.

Elon Musk took to Twitter over the weekend to inform a new Model S owner that the Enhanced Autopilot update will start rolling out in "about three weeks". That means you should get the update sometime in mid-December.

In October, Tesla announced that all new Tesla cars produced will have heavily upgraded hardware that will give it full autonomous driving capabilities. Tesla said the hardware, which will give its cars a "level of safety substantially greater than that of a human driver", includes eight cameras placed around the outside of the car to give it 360-degree vision and 12 ultrasonic sensors to detect objects.

A new radar system has also been designed for the front of the car to help provide information about the road ahead - whether it be in fog, heavy rain, or even in front of the car ahead. Tesla has designed a new computer to process all this extra information; the new one has nearly 40 times the processing power of the old one. These hardware upgrades will be available on all cars Tesla builds.

In other words, new cars will have the necessary hardware to drive completely on their own, if you decide to enable the option. This full self-driving hardware suite will cost an additional $8,000 and is capable of level 5 autonomy.

Tesla has said it wants to reach full autonomy through incremental "monthly releases" by late-2017.

