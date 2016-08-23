Tesla's new battery makes its P100D the 'quickest production car' ever

Tesla Motors has announced a new 100kWh battery module that will help the Model S P100D hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

That’s a major boost compared to the P90D’s 2.8 seconds, although the P100D version of the Model X SUV will only hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. In a blog post, Tesla said the Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode is now "the third fastest accelerating production car ever produced".

Keep in mind that the two cars above it - the LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder - were limited-run, million-dollar vehicles that can no longer be bought new. In other words, with the improved battery and Ludicrous mode, the Model S P100D should be the quickest production car in the world. The bigger battery will also offer 315 miles of range (up from 270) in the sedan.

The thing to realise about this advancement is that Tesla is basically showing the world that electric cars are better than internal combustion engines at delivering torque. In fact, CEO Elon Musk even said during a conference call that Tesla's new battery will "help convince people around the world that electric is the future, and it's time to move to sustainable transport".

The thing to note, of course, is that Tesla is talking about acceleration, rather than top speeds.

Tesla is charging $134,500 for the new Model S. The P90D with Ludicrous mode costs less, however, coming in at $119,500. If you're waiting for your P90D delivery, you can upgrade for $10,000, but if you’re already driving one and want the extra power, you'll have to fork over $20,000.