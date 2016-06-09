Tesla drops the price of its entry-level Model S, say hello to the 60 and 60D

Followers of Tesla's EV march will have noticed a slight change to the line-up the company offers for the Model S. Gone is the 70D and in its place is the 60 and 60D.

For those who don't know, Tesla's model naming follows its available battery capacity, so it's no surprise to find that the Tesla Model S 60 has a 60kWh battery. Well, it doesn't, but we'll get to that.

There are two models of the new 60, the regular rear-wheel drive option and the 60D, which adds all-wheel drive for a £4,400 premium. Currently in the UK, the Model S 60 is the only rear-wheel drive option, and now the cheapest at £46,900.

We say £46,900, but that includes the government's rebate as well as an estimation for fuel savings, so the actual cash price is £53,400, but let’s not dwell on that.

The specifications for the 60 reads out as a 248-mile range (NEDC), 0-60mph in 5.5-seconds and a 130mph top speed. The 60D manages 253 miles (NEDC), 5.2-seconds to 60mph as a slight boost.

Of course you get all the technical gubbins, with the option for Autopilot at £2,200, or the premium package for £2,600 and plenty more.

However, there's a twist to this tale that might sound familiar. There's the option to boost the battery to 75kWh with the payment of a fee of £7,500. This brings with it a 50-mile range boost. Take that option on the 60D and you get a 51-mile boost.

But it seems that the Tesla Model S 60 already has the larger capacity battery on-board, you just can't access the full capacity. This has been the subject of debate over the past few months as this was also the case with the Model S 70D that's just been phased out.

With that in mind, the introduction of the Tesla Model S 60 is really a shift down in price for a slightly lower entry point to the Tesla world, rather than any shift in battery capacity or technology.

But, if you do part with your money, there's still the option to get that battery boost after you've bought the car: it just costs £7,850, £350 more than if you do it at the time of purchase.

The Tesla Model S 60 is available to order now, with a delivery expected in August 2016.