Tesla now offers 1-month free Autopilot trial to Model S and X owners

Those of you who didn't buy the Autopilot upgrade with your new Model S or Model X can now snag the option as a $3,000 in-car purchase after first testing a 1-month free trial that Tesla has quietly started offering.

When configuring your Model S or Model X, you can add Autopilot for $2,500. Tesla has sold all Model S and Model X cars since late 2014 with the hardware required to power its self-driving functions. A software update is also needed for the feature to be enabled, however, and that costs $2,500 at purchase.

If you decided against getting the software at purchase, you'll be glad to know Tesla is now offering you a second chance. You can now join a one-month free Autopilot trial. Should you like Tesla's semi-autonomous driving features after your trial is over, you can buy the option for $3,000 as an in-car purchase.

Although Tesla hasn't officially announced its free-trial offer, Electrek shared an image of what looks like a pop-up message on the Model S center console, which alerts drivers of the following free-trial offer:

"Experience Tesla Autopilot: Try Autopilot Convenience Features and experience a stress-free commute. This one-month free trial enables automatic steering, speed, lane changing, and parking with Summon. Once your trial begins, you’ll receive an email with instructions for permanently upgrading your Tesla."

Tesla in October first started rolling out Autopilot to Model S and Model X vehicles with its 7.0 software update. It's crazy to think we now live in a world where such a powerful feature can be enabled just a few months after launch in the same fashion as an in-app purchase (albeit a pricey in-app purchase).