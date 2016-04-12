This is the official new 2016 Tesla Model S: Upgraded grille, lights, filter and more

Tesla has taken the wraps of its updated Model S for 2016 with some, but not all, of the rumoured changes expected.

First off there's no 100kW battery option as was rumoured. But there are changes that should make the newer car stand out from the previous Model S.

Most obviously Tesla has removed the plastic looking nose and replaced it with a more seamless front, similar to that found on the Model X. There is no real need for a grille, to cool a non-existent engine, so this feels less like an after thought now and more a design choice.

The new Model S now has fully adaptive LED headlights. These use 14 different LEDs that are capable of moving into three different positions. That should mean the light is thrown around corners before you turn into them, to make seeing ahead far easier.

Also included in the upgraded model is the HEPA air-filtration system found in the Model X which offers Bioweapon Defense Mode. This, Tesla says, "removes at least 99.97 per cent of particulate exhaust pollution and effectively all allergens, bacteria and other contaminants from cabin air."

Anyone buying the 2016 Tesla Model S will be given unlimited access to the Supercharger network and an eight-year, unlimited mile battery.

The Tesla Model S starts at £62,700 for the P70D and tops out at £92,400 for the P90D.

READ: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2016 first drive: Comfortably cool