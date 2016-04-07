Tesla took 325,000 Model 3 preorders, says EVs are now mainstream

Tesla Motors - and the entire EV industry - is having a good week, apparently.

Tesla recently unveiled its $35,000 Model 3 and opened up the ability for customers to reserve the electric vehicle. Now, one week after that event, Tesla has reported over 325,000 pre-orders (aka reservations). That's more than triple the amount of Model S cars Tesla had sold by the end of 2015. These pre-orders represent potential sales of over $14 billion.

In a blog post, the Tesla team described this achievement as "the single biggest one-week launch of any product ever" and claimed interest in the car spread organically: "Unlike other major product launches, we haven’t advertised or paid for any endorsements. Instead, this has been a true grassroots effort driven by the passion of the Tesla team that’s worked so hard".

The blog post, which is titled "The Week that Electric Vehicles Went Mainstream", also noted the success means the world is taking a step toward a better future by "accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation". Long before the Model 3 debuted, critics viewed the car as a make-or-break product for Tesla and argued it could drive EV growth if successful.

Tesla calls the Model 3 “our most affordable car yet", and earlier today, Musk tweeted that only 5 per cent of Model 3 customers reserved two cars (the maximum allowed). He suggested this equaled "low levels of speculation," which are buyers who want to flip the car for a profit.

Keep in mind the car maker's flagship Model S sedan starts at $70,000 but can cost upwards of $100,000 when fully loaded.