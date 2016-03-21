Tesla Model 3 should sell out fast, here’s how to guarantee you get one

Tesla is all set to take the wraps off its latest electric car, the Model 3, on 31 March. This will be the first affordable Tesla and as such is expected to sell out fast. But there is a way to make sure you don't miss out.

Tesla has published details on how to pre-order a Model 3 on the day it gets revealed. Since the car won't even begin production until late 2017, the waiting list will grow over time so it will pay to get in there early.

Tesla customers will get priority, so if you already own one getting to the front of the list will be easy. For those new to Tesla the next best place in the queue can be attained by going into a Tesla shop to pre-order. Lastly you'll be able to place your reservation order online on 31 March.

But don't just expect to be able to place that order if you're half-heartedly considering buying a Model 3. Tesla will require you to put down a deposit of £1,000, or $1,000 in the US. The final sale price is expected to be around $35,000.

Each region will have a separate waiting list. The first place to take deliveries will be the west of North America. Tesla will then work its way east. This will be followed by Europe, APAC and right-hand drive markets.

Check back on 31 March to get full coverage of the launch event. Until then swat up on everything there is know about the Tesla Model 3 and more in the link below.

