Tesla has been heralded by the tech and motoring presses for its innovation, stirring up a fairly traditional market and introducing electric cars with a distinct buzz about them. But it's also been criticized for being slow to launch its EVs.

That hasn't been helped by the CEO Elon Musk's media handling. As a result, Tesla has taken more than its fair share of headlines over the past few years. But what's does Tesla really offer, what's coming in the future, and how can you you join in the fun? Here's everything you need to know about Tesla Motors, from the Roadster through to the new Model Y.

What is Tesla?

Tesla is an electric vehicle (EV) maker located in Palo Alto, California. Its goal is to produce electric cars that are can be either premium or affordable for everyday consumers. The company is run by CEO and founder Elon Musk.

Which Tesla car is right for you?

Tesla is different from most automakers. When it produces a new model, it begins taking preorders and then it ramps up manufacturing. Currently, Tesla has three cars on the market, with two more planned over the next couple years.

Starting price: $80,200

$80,200 Availability: US, UK, and Europe

The Model S originally launched in 2012 and helped to put Tesla on the map as an automaker. Tesla has continued updating the Model S since its release, and the most recent model has three different versions: The Standard Range, Long Range, and Performance. These replaced the 75D, 100D, and P100D.

The Model S also offers a "Ludicrous" mode in the higher-end versions. It'll set you back $15,000, but gives the car extra power and acceleration that puts it in the same class as a Lamborghini. While some earlier editions of the Model S offered just rear-wheel drive, all the latest Model S operate in all-wheel drive.

Model S Standard Range: It starts out at $80,200 and offers a 270 mile driving range on a full battery. It can go from 0 to 60mph in 4.2 seconds. Model S Long Range: It features a larger battery that extends the driving range to 335 miles. It goes from 0 to 60mph in 3.6 seconds. It starts out at $84,200. Model S Performance: The Performance edition of the Model S actually has the same 100kHw battery as the long range model, but instead of focusing on improving the range of the car, it is focused on improving acceleration. The car can go from 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds, but with the aptly named Ludicrous mode, that number can go all the way down to 2.4 seconds. It still boasts a driving range of 315 miles and starts out at $100,200.

If you're looking at pre-owned, you'll find more Model S versions with different specs, including 60- to 100Kwh batteries, single- or dual-motors, rear- or all-wheel drive options, and various ranges and top speeds. Past versions include the Model S 60, Model S 60D, Model S 75, Model S 75F, Model S 90D, Model S P90D, Model S 100D, and Model S P100D.

Starting price: $36,200

$36,200 Availability: US (preorders open in UK and Europe)

The Model 3 launched in the US in 2016 as the affordable alternative to the Model S. Tesla also recently began taking preorders in the UK and Europe from early 2019. A four-door sedan, the Model 3 has an array of customisable features. There are four versions, and much like the Model S, the different options mostly affect battery size and performance.

Model 3 Standard Range: This is the base version of the Model 3. It starts at $36,200 and can go for 220 miles without a recharge, thanks to its 50 kWh battery. The Model 3 Standard is rear-wheel drive and can go from 0 to 60mph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 130mph. Model 3 Mid-Range: The Mid-Range version of the Model 3 will set you back $45,200, but for that, owners will get 270 miles of range, which should be more than enough for the average user. It can go from 0 to 60mph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 140mph. It's also a rear-wheel drive car and uses a 62kWh battery. Model 3 Long Range: It starts at $52,200 and is available in rear- or all-wheel drive. It uses a 75kWh battery, can go 335 miles without a charge, and offers 0-60mph acceleration of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 145mph. Model 3 Performance: This is the top-end Model 3. It costs $63,200. It's an all-wheel drive EV with a range of 320 miles. It uses the same 75kWh battery as the Model 3 Long Range and is capable of going 0 to 60mph in a blazing 3.2 seconds. It has a top speed of 164mph.

Starting price: $88,000

$88,000 Availability: US, UK, and Europe

Tesla's Model X is the soccer mom or dad's answer to the electric car. It's an SUV-style EV capable of seating seven people. It uniquely features Falcon Wing doors (think the Delorean in Back to the Future) that, along with the huge touchscreen control center, will make all your kids think you bought a car from the future.

The Model X comes in at $88,000, but with that, owners get a 295 mile driving range. For an extra $15,000 dollars, owners can get access to Tesla's Ludicrous mode, which will have the car top out at 0 to 60mph in a stunning 2.8 seconds. Owners can purchase the Ludicrous mode anytime after they buy the Model X. It's an OTA update.

Starting price: $39,700

$39,700 Availability: N/A

CEO Elon Musk is expected to officially unveil the Model Y on 14 March, so we don't know everything about this new vehicle quite yet. We know it's expected to be another SUV-type vehicle, and it will be available in a Standard range, Mid Range, Long Range, and Performance version - very similar to the Model 3. It might also have traditional doors.

It's been reported that the Model Y will cost about 10 per cent more than the Model 3. Production is expected to begin on the vehicle in 2020, but it could be a longer wait before we see one of these on the road.

What about the Semi and Roadster?

The Tesla Semi is exactly what it sounds like: a Semi-trailer truck. A prototype debuted in late 2017 and is planned for production in 2020. Tesla initially claimed the truck would have a 500-mile range on a full charge and would be able to run for 400 miles after an 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes using new "Tesla Megacharger" charging stations.

Musk said the Semi would come standard with Tesla Autopilot, allowing semi-autonomous driving on highways.

The Tesla Roadster is the first car ever produced by the company. It's also the car that Musk's other company, SpaceX, shot into space on the back of a rocket in 2018. Although it was eventually phased out by the Model X and Model S cars, the Roadster is going to make a comeback in 2020. A new version of the car currently in development.

Musk has said some truly mind-blowing things about the latest version of the Roadster, including that it will go 0 to 60mph in 1.9 seconds and have a top speed of 250mph. The car will also reportedly feature 200kWh battery, too, which could give it up to 600 miles in driving range. That's more than any other Tesla car.

What is Tesla Autopilot?

Autopilot is part safety feature, part James Bond-level car tech. It's an add-on package for Tesla vehicles. It uses cameras that are strategically placed, allowing the car to do things like keep in the center of a road lane, change lanes, and be more adaptive while in cruise control. The car can even park itself or be summoned.

The goal of Autopilot, which debuted in 2014, is it will eventually lead to autonomous driving. Starting in October 2016, every car Tesla produced came with the inherent hardware to use Autopilot (though it starts at $3,000 to activate). This is important because this hardware can't be retrofitted to a Tesla.

Tesla Superchargers are charging stations that have popped up all over the globe in the past 10 years. It's basically the electric car equivalent of a gas station. While users can charge their car at home with wall-mounted chargers, Superchargers can recharge a near-dead 85kWh battery in about 70 minutes or get it to 50 per cent in 20 minutes.

Tesla cars ordered before January 2017 can use the Supercharger stations for free, while all other cars are allotted 400kWh per year for free. After that users will have a small fee, but it's still nothing compared to what filling up a tank of gas costs. To find a Supercharger station near you, see Tesla's Supercharger map.

In 2019, Tesla announced all its dealerships would be shuttering. It's moving to online-only sales via Tesla's site. However, a few select shops in high-traffic areas will stay open and serve as showrooms for Tesla cars.

Most of us have seen the homes with gigantic solar panels strapped to their roof. Sure, it'd be cool to lower your electric bill, but it's not exactly pleasing to the eye. That's why Tesla came up with Solar Roof. The concept is simple: What if every shingle on your roof was a solar panel? To find out more, see our guide here.

Tesla's Powerwall is designed to store solar energy. One problem that plagues solar power users is the ability to store energy for use when the sun is down. Powerwall solves that issue. The list price for a new Tesla Powerwall 2.0 battery, which offers twice the storage capacity of the original Powerwall, is $6,700. To find out more, see our guide here.

At Tesla's online shop, you can buy some nifty Tesla-branded apparel, but more importantly, you can get car accessories, like a wall mounted charging port for your home or mobile connectors to charge your car on the go.