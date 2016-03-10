Tesla Model S race incoming: Electric GT World Series, here to shock

Electric cars are fast permeating the lives and roads of the world. They're also capturing the excited attention of race fans in the all-electric single seater Formula E race series. But that's not enough and now a new Electric GT World Series, that races Tesla Model S cars, is coming.

The new race series comes following complaints that Formula E is too detached from the real world of road-going electric cars. The idea is to show cars, that can be used on the road, in a race scenario. What better car than the 250-mile range, 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds Tesla Model S P85+?

While the Electric GT Series isn't yet an official race it has secured the support of the FIA. Agustin Payá, technical director for Electric GT Holdings and former race driver said about the car choice: "It is the best zero emissions car on the road capable of racing on world class circuits in the GT category.

"In its production version it accelerates faster and provides better lap times than many combustion GT cars. We chose the Tesla Model S simply because it is one of the best cars ever made, and certainly one of the best 100 per cent electric cars. We are convinced that sharing its impressive circuit racing potential will help to inspire many people about sustainable transport."

Small changes will be made to the cars to improve aerodynamics for grip and enhanced braking. While suspension and steering will be tightened and weight lessened the essence of the car is the same as that on the roads.

The Electric GT World Series will use professional race tracks across the globe, starting in Europe and stopping at the likes of Asia and America. Like Formula E there will be twenty drivers in ten teams. The official race calendar will be announced later this year.

While the Tesla Model S will start the series, future electric cars from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more will be welcome to join the race.

