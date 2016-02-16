Radio Flyer made a Tesla Model S for kids, with working headlights and more

Children will be able to drive their very own Tesla Model S starting this spring.

Thanks to Radio Flyer, the Model S will be available to kids. It has partnered with Tesla to create a Power Wheels-like version of the all-electric car for youngsters. It's called Tesla Model S for Kids, naturally, and of course it's electric-powered just like the sedan it is based upon. The steerable toy features Flight Speed lithium-ion removable batteries that recharge in just 3 hours.

With this setup, your kids will be able to go either up to 3 miles per hour or 6, depending on which of the two models you choose to buy. Other interesting features include working headlamps, a sound system, and the same look and paint job as the actual Model S. It doesn't seem like this car will feature autonomous capabilities, but if you're still interested, it is due to arrive in May.

Radio Flyer, which is an American toy company best known for its popular red toy wagon, will sell the Model S for Kids for about $500 a pop. So, it's not exactly a whim purchase. Your child will probably be the coolest kid on the block with this new whip however, thus making you the coolest parent.

Yeah. Go ahead and pre-order now.

Also, check out the trailer below to see more of this toy car in action.