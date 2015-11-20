Tesla is recalling every Model S after learning a passenger’s seat belt came apart

Tesla knows how to put a decent spin on a potentially devestating story.

Here's the situation: A Tesla spokesperson told Jalopnik.com that a customer in Europe discovered a seatbelt malfunction after a person sitting in the front passenger seat of her Model S turned to talk to people in the back and - lo and behold - her seatbelt became disconnected. No one was injured, but a bolt that connects the outboard lap pretensioner (pulls the seatbelt tight during accidents) apparently wasn't assembled correctly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and its global counterparts were made aware of the issue but have not yet not forced Tesla to issue a recall. Still, in what appears to be an effort to save face, Tesla has looked into the issue itself and announced it'll voluntarily recall every Model S ever made (about 90,000 vehicles) - even though it couldn't replicate the malfunction on any cars in its assembly line or possession.

So, what does that mean? Well, customers should immediately bring their Model S into a nearby Tesla service center, where a technician will take a few minutes to check out a bolt in the seat belt assembly. You can even check it out yourself by tugging on it with at least 80 pounds of force, but Tesla is still acting swiftly and responsibly by recalling its cars out of "an abundance of caution".

Tesla, you da man. Er, carmaker.

There's no official instructions for Model S owners just yet. We've contacted the company for more details. Keep in mind this isn't Tesla's first recall. But it is a pretty massive one nonetheless. And, in a roundabout way, it helps Tesla show customers how much it cares about their safety.