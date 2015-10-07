Tesla's Elon Musk drums up publicity for new Model Y in now-deleted tweet

Elon Musk isn't just a man. He's also a press relations company.

Whenever the founder and CEO of Tesla tweets, it makes headlines. Musk has used Twitter in the past to hype up events for Tesla, Tesla products (like stationary home battery packs and snake-like chargers), and even Tesla cars.

His latest stunt is no different, in fact. According to a tweet that Musk recently posted, Tesla has a new car in the works called the Model Y. In the tweet, which disappeared within minutes, Musk said an upcoming vehicle - either the Model 3 or Model Y - will have the Model X's "Falcon Wing" doors (they look similar to Mercedes' old gull wing doors).

"There will be a Model 3 and a Model Y. One of the two will," Musk tweeted. The tweet was immediately deleted, but Tech Insider managed to screen-shot it. The tweet also remains cached on Google and has managed to catch the attention of several media outlets as well as Musk's 2.7 million followers.

The Model Y could be Tesla's next crossover vehicle. It is separate from the company’s upcoming lower-cost sedan, the Model 3, which will go into production in two years and should cost about $35,000.

Based on Musk's tweet, we can infer the Model Y will be based on the Model 3 and likely priced around the same. But stay tuned to our Tesla hub for all the latest developments on this story.