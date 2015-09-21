It's official: Tesla schedules September event to launch Model X crossover

Tesla is about to launch a 4-door SUV known as the Model X crossover.

The electric car maker has just sent invites to the media, asking them to attend a press event at its factory in Fremont, California on 29 September. The company is expected to launch its long-awaited sports utility vehicle, the Model X, which was first shown three years ago but has suffered several delays.

It will be Tesla's third car, following the Tesla Roadster and successful Model S sedan. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, first teased earlier this month via Twitter that the Model X would be delivered by the end of the month, in an effort to meet Tesla's own deadline of 30 September (when its third quarter ends).

Tesla has said the Model X is $5K more than the Model S due to its greater size and body complexity, and that it plans to ramp up production in the fourth quarter. The Model X notably features falcon doors. You can see them depicted in the event's invite (it shows a silouhette of what looks like the Model X).

We're expecting Tesla to announce more details regarding pricing and options for the Model X at its event. Some deposit-holders already have been allowed to place reservations for a limited edition, fully loaded "Signature" model.

Tesla plans to deliver 50,000 to 55,000 Model X and Model S cars in 2015.

Stay tuned to our Telsa hub for more of the latest.